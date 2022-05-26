shooting

Police investigate deadly shooting at gas station on Fondren in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston.

The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Fondren.

Police activity can be seen at a Chevron at that address. Crime scene tape is up around the parking lot and pump areas.

Houston police officers say one person has died and another was wounded in the shooting, but their relationship is not yet clear.

From SkyEye, two children could be seen in the care of officers.

This is a developing situation. ABC13 Eyewitness News crews are on the way to the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Man shot by officer during alleged suicide attempt charged, HPD says
TOP STORIES
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
Protests planned against NRA meeting following Uvalde deadly shooting
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill and gun policy debate
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Show More
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Man shot by officer during alleged suicide attempt charged, HPD says
Jimmy Kimmel delivers emotional plea for stronger gun-safety laws
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Great news on the drought, but rain chances look slim the next 10 days
More TOP STORIES News