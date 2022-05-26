Police investigate deadly shooting at gas station on Fondren in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston.The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Fondren.Police activity can be seen at a Chevron at that address. Crime scene tape is up around the parking lot and pump areas.Houston police officers say one person has died and another was wounded in the shooting, but their relationship is not yet clear.From SkyEye, two children could be seen in the care of officers.