Suspect in critical condition after attempted robbery in southwest Houston, police say

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 11800 S. Wilcrest. Adult male transported in critical condition.202 pic.twitter.com/P5eplifeo8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in critical condition after an attempted robbery in southwest Houston, police said.Houston police responded to a shooting at the Carter's Country store located at 11886 Wilcrest Drive.Police believe the man attempted to rob the store but was shot.The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.