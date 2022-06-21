armed robbery

Suspect in critical condition after attempted robbery in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in critical condition after an attempted robbery in southwest Houston, police said.

Houston police responded to a shooting at the Carter's Country store located at 11886 Wilcrest Drive.

Police believe the man attempted to rob the store but was shot.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.



