Man shot to death during argument among group in southeast Houston, HPD says

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an argument between three men escalated into a shooting in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Houston Police Department said officers were dispatched at about 1 p.m. to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex at 7909 South Sam Houston Parkway East near Telephone Road.

Once on scene, police found a man dead in the apartment's parking lot. Police said there were three men inside an apartment when a fight ensued, and gunshots were fired. The victim was hit and killed.

Police said all three men knew each other, but it's unknown what sparked the argument.

HPD did not immediately mention if anyone was arrested but said there was no threat to the public.