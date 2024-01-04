3 chase suspects in custody, man hospitalized after shots fired near Third Ward, HPD says

Police said of the three guns recovered, one of them appeared to have been converted to full auto.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three suspects were arrested Thursday after police say shots were fired and one man was injured in Houston's Third Ward area.

Houston Police Department officers reportedly heard gunfire in the 3000 block of Alabama Street and then saw a vehicle speed away from the area.

Police said after a short pursuit, four suspects bailed out and ran off on foot.

Only three suspects were taken into custody, and three guns were recovered, according to HPD. There was no word on the fourth suspect.

Authorities said one of the guns recovered appeared to have been converted to full auto.

In a later update, HPD said a shooting victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

He is expected to survive.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded or if anyone else was injured in the shooting.