Amnesty International pollution report deems Houston Ship Channel as a 'sacrifice zone'

A new alarming report on the Houston Ship Channel is calling the area a "sacrifice zone," stating people's health are being sacrificed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a new 131-page report, human rights NGO Amnesty International deemed the Houston Ship Channel a "sacrifice zone."

According to the United Nations, a sacrifice zone is an area where residents are subject to heavy pollution, resulting in "devastating" health consequences and "human rights violations."

The report states there are more than 600 petrochemical facilities in the Ship Channel. Meaning the area is home to more than 44% of the nation's petrochemical production. The plants convert oil and gas into chemicals that help create products like plastics, fertilizers, and pesticides.

The report states they also harm human health, the environment, and the climate. Researchers compiled the report in 2019. During that time, they analyzed zip codes near the Houston Ship Channel and found the average life expectancy was about 20 years less than that of those living about 15 miles west. The report also found that about 80% of people who live in Houston's "most polluted areas" are people of color.

Amnesty International interviewed 29 Ship Channel residents as part of their research, among them Mike Szumski. Szumski, who lives next to the ExxonMobil Baytown complex, spoke with ABC13 on Thursday.

"I just want the exposure to let everybody know what Exxon is doing to people and their attitude. They don't care about you, human life. They don't care if you're gonna die from cancer, whatever." he said.

Szumski is currently suing ExxonMobil, alleging a 2021 blast at the Baytown complex damaged his home. Exxon denies those claims.

"I thought that I was gonna be part of the bay," Szumski said of the fire.

A different 2019 explosion at the complex prompted Szumski's wife, Terri Blackwood, to start a log of incidents they believe are connected to the plant, like fires, vibrations, and noxious odors.

"I just want my neighbor to be responsible," Blackwood said.

ExxonMobil responded to Amnesty International with a statement that said in part:

"We comply with all applicable governmental laws and regulations and maintain a corporate-wide commitment to safeguarding the health and security of our employees and the public, responsibly managing our social impacts, and upholding respect for human rights in our operations."

ExxonMobil's full response and the responses of other corporations analyzed can be found at the end of the report.

