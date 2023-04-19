Deputies looking for more possible victims of Houston child sex assault suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who used various social media apps to contact underage female teenagers has been arrested in a child sex assault case investigation. Now, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking other potential victims.
On March 28, deputies identified 22-year-old Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez as the suspect in a sexual assault of a child case that allegedly happened in south Montgomery County.
Nearly a month later, on April 17, a warrant was issued for Gonzalez's arrest, deputies said. He has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a felony warrant.
As detectives looked into the case more, they found evidence that indicates there may be more victims.
Gonzalez used the following social media accounts to contact victims:
- Skype: mlgdude9001
- Discord: Hingus#9947
- CashApp: GabrielG9001
- Snapchat: Hingusmcpingus
- Instagram: mr.archangelgabriel
- Facebook: facebook.com100002317916941
Parents are urged to talk to their children and find out if they met Gonzalez under similar circumstances. To report any information, contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800.