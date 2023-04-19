As detectives dug more, they found evidence that indicates there may be more victims. We have the social media accounts he allegedly used to contact the girls.

Deputies looking for more possible victims of Houston child sex assault suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who used various social media apps to contact underage female teenagers has been arrested in a child sex assault case investigation. Now, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking other potential victims.

On March 28, deputies identified 22-year-old Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez as the suspect in a sexual assault of a child case that allegedly happened in south Montgomery County.

Nearly a month later, on April 17, a warrant was issued for Gonzalez's arrest, deputies said. He has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a felony warrant.

As detectives looked into the case more, they found evidence that indicates there may be more victims.

Gonzalez used the following social media accounts to contact victims:

Skype: mlgdude9001

Discord: Hingus#9947

CashApp: GabrielG9001

Snapchat: Hingusmcpingus

Instagram: mr.archangelgabriel

Facebook: facebook.com100002317916941

Parents are urged to talk to their children and find out if they met Gonzalez under similar circumstances. To report any information, contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800.