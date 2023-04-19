WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Deputies looking for more possible victims of Houston child sex assault suspect

KTRK logo
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 5:47PM
Child sex assault suspect used social media apps to contact teen girls
EMBED <>More Videos

As detectives dug more, they found evidence that indicates there may be more victims. We have the social media accounts he allegedly used to contact the girls.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who used various social media apps to contact underage female teenagers has been arrested in a child sex assault case investigation. Now, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking other potential victims.

On March 28, deputies identified 22-year-old Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez as the suspect in a sexual assault of a child case that allegedly happened in south Montgomery County.

Nearly a month later, on April 17, a warrant was issued for Gonzalez's arrest, deputies said. He has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a felony warrant.

As detectives looked into the case more, they found evidence that indicates there may be more victims.

Gonzalez used the following social media accounts to contact victims:

  • Skype: mlgdude9001
  • Discord: Hingus#9947
  • CashApp: GabrielG9001
  • Snapchat: Hingusmcpingus
  • Instagram: mr.archangelgabriel
  • Facebook: facebook.com100002317916941

Parents are urged to talk to their children and find out if they met Gonzalez under similar circumstances. To report any information, contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW