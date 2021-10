Houston-area schools top 4,000 COVID cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- By Friday afternoon, Houston-area school districts reported more than 4,000 active COVID cases among students and staff. 13 Investigates tracked 27 area school districts this week for COVID cases. Just three days ago there were 1,809 cases. Now there are nearly three times as many.Conroe ISD has more than any other ISD in the survey. Conroe reports 1,072 cases. It is 26% of all reported cases, but the district has just 9% of students in the survey.Conroe ISD Superintendent Dr. Curtis Null released a video message to district families nearly begging them to wear masks to school next week in hope of avoiding cancelling events or closing any campuses.Health experts have expressed their concern about how contagious the delta variant is as students return to the classroom, which is leaving many parents frustrated with what they say is a lack of safe schooling options."I understand that it's about freedom and choices, so let people make their own choices, right? But at least keep the safety first," explained Neeraj Kumar, a Fort Bend ISD parent. "Give people the choice they want to make. Don't put the health of the kids who are the future of this nation at risk."Kumar is one of several Fort Bend ISD parents who said they are worried about sending their children back to the classroom for in-person learning. So far, in Fort Bend ISD, virtual learning is not an option for all students."Being able to wear a mask, and making sure my kid is going virtual and she's getting the education that she needs, is my choice, and I think that needs to be respected," said Bhavani Natesan, another Fort Bend ISD parent. "I don't see that happening."Here is Fort Bend ISD's full response when we asked them about a back-up plan as COVID cases rise in schools:Sirisha Bedhabudi was one of the many parents who applied. She was hoping to place her 5-year-old daughter in the district's virtual learning program, but recently found out she was not accepted.Bedhabudi doesn't feel in-person school is a safe option, especially for children who are too young to get vaccinated."This is a day-to-day thing. I cannot keep counting 14 days every day of the entire year. It is really stressful," explained Bedhabudi.Houston ISD is set to start school on Aug. 23.When we asked about a back-up plan if the number of COVID cases gets out of hand, the district referred us to part of their back-to-school plan, which states:HISD's plan also says students who are unable to attend school because of a temporary medical condition are eligible for a maximum of 20 days of temporary virtual learning during this school year.To view their full plan, visit the HISD website We also reached out to Conroe ISD.A spokesperson said the district had the highest number of COVID cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic on Monday, Aug. 16. They did not issue any information about a specific back-up plan.Conroe ISD's also issued a statement to ABC13 on its plan.