2023 Houston Downtown Rodeo Parade: What to know before you go

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Downtown Rodeo parade is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. It will celebrate Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which has been a tradition in Houston since 1932.

WATCH: Rodeo Parade rolled through Houston in 1966

ABC13 will bring you a front-row seat of all the pageantry as the trail riders converge in downtown. Starting at 10 a.m., you can catch all the action on ABC13, wherever you watch. ABC13 Anchors Gina Gaston and Erik Barajas will join Rodeo Announcer Bob Tallman to make sure you don't miss a moment. In addition, ABC13's Samica Knight, Adam Winkler and Chaz Miller will be reporting from the parade route, right in the heart of the fun!

PARADE ROUTE

The parade route begins at Bagby and Walker Streets, travels from Travis to Bell Street, and from Bell Street to Louisiana Street, before turning on Lamar Street, and ends at Lamar and Bagby.

Arrive early to secure a viewing spot along the route. The best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

STREET CLOSURES

Expect streets to be closed Saturday morning of the parade and Rodeo Run, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Streets will open after the events finish in the afternoon around 2 p.m.

Full details on which streets will be closed are available here.

PARKING INFO

Public parking garages in the downtown Houston area and the Theater District are available to parade viewers. Prepare for each garage to have its own parking fees.

For detailed parking options and directions, check this list from RODEOHOUSTON.

SCHEDULED EVENTS

View the Downtown Rodeo Parade schedule below:

9:10 a.m.: 10K Wheelchair

9:20 a.m.: 5K & 10K Corral A, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m.: 5K Timed

9:35 a.m.: Untimed 5K

10 a.m.: Downtown Rodeo Parade Begins

GRAND MARSHAL

Rodeo legend Leon Coffee has been making crowds laugh for more than 40 years, and this year he'll be kicking off the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by serving as grand marshal of the downtown parade.

"Leon Coffee is an icon and fan-favorite of the Rodeo, with 2023 being his 30th anniversary as our Barrelman and friend, it makes him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as Grand Marshal," Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said. "From entertaining rodeo fans year after year, to now riding in our parade as Grand Marshal, we're so excited to acknowledge Leon and his ongoing commitment to our Show."

Since Coffee's debut in 1993, he has brought light and laughter to the audience each night, the rodeo said. Coffee is also a ProRodeo Hall of Fame Inductee and was named the PRCA Clown of the Year in 1983.

