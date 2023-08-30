Police release photo of Subway robbery suspect 4 days after holdup on Lockwood Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What started out as a routine interaction with a Subway customer soon turned into a terrifying ordeal for a sandwich artist in Houston's Kashmere Gardens area.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division released Wednesday an image of someone it believes held the sandwich shop at gunpoint four days prior, on Saturday, Aug. 26.

A news release states a man entered the business in the 5200 block of Lockwood, near the North Loop, at about 8:25 p.m., when he first acted like a customer.

The man then approached the counter, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the money from the register, HPD said.

The worker complied, giving the suspect money from the cash drawer. Police said the suspect then took off in a gray Ford Expedition or F-150 with an attached camper.

HPD describes the suspect as a Black man, 30 to 40 years old, who was last seen wearing a purple, yellow, and white pullover.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows 128 robberies were counted within the last 12 months in the area where the Lockwood robbery took place.

In 2022, 119 robberies were counted in the region that includes Huntington Place, Willshire Place, Kashmere Gardens, and Liberty Gardens.

In fact, the data showed robberies declining from 167 in 2019, 154 in 2020, and down to 142 in 2021.