HPD searching for 3 suspects accused of holding up smoke shop in Montrose back in July

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for three people accused of robbing a smoke shop in the city's Montrose area back in July.

According to police, three unidentified suspects walked into the business located in the 700 block of W. Gray Street.

Police say two of the suspects pulled out handguns and demanded money from the cash register.

All three suspects got away with cash and several items from the store, police said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby camera shows them fleeing the scene in a gray, four-door sedan.

Police described them as Black men from the ages of 16-20 years old.

One was wearing a gray hoodie and green pants. The second is said to have been wearing a green hoodie and black pants, and the third suspect is said to have a large physical build and was wearing a black shirt and black pants with a red and white stripe.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information that leads up to the arrest and/or charging of the suspects is eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website, through the mobile app, or by calling 713-222-TIPS ( 8477).