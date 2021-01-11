Business

Houston restaurants could soon sell alcohol to-go forever thanks to new bill

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas Legislature has taken the first steps towards permanently allowing Houston restaurants to sell alcohol to go. Filed by senator Kelly Hancock and representative Charlie Geren, SB 298 / HB 1094 would codify Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency waiver that allows restaurant to sell beer, wine, and cocktails with pickup and delivery food orders.

As CultureMap has previously reported, the governor signed a waiver allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine, and mixed drinks for both to-go and delivery - providing that the drinks are served with food and met certain packaging requirements.

Restaurants had been allowed to sell alcoholic beverages through a delivery service beginning in 2019. Abbott's waiver allowed consumers to pick up their drinks without utilizing a third party, expanded which establishments could offer them, and allowed for pre-mixed cocktails.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
