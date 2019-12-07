Society

Booze delivered to your front door is coming soon

AUSTIN, Texas -- It soon will be easier to get Espolon or Maker's Mark delivered to your front door. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission just began accepting applications for permits enabling services like Favor and Instacart to bring alcohol to your home.

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation that widens the door for liquor delivery across the Lone Star State. Any third-party company seeking to launch the service can now obtain a so-called consumer delivery permit from TABC.

Chris Porter, a TABC spokesman, tells CultureMap that the first permits should be issued during the third week of December - just in time for Christmas Day and New Year's Eve parties.

To read more about this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

READ ALSO: BOOZE AWAY: Amazon offers free alcohol delivery service in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Amazon offering alcohol delivery in Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinliquortexas newslawsappalcoholdelivery serviceapps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Belligerent' man detained after encounter with FBI agent
Harris Co. fires company paid $1.3M for Harvey recovery program
10-month-old girl found safe after carjacking in NE Houston
Ex-Pasadena officer accused of choking child with dog leash
ITC Deer Park facility fire cause determined
Remembering John Lennon, 39 years after his murder in NYC
Practice gnarly tricks at Southside Skatepark
Show More
Mom says man tried taking son while at Starbucks
Baytown head-on crash may have been caused by distracted driver
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
8th grader dedicates his life to honoring his late brother
More TOP STORIES News