Booze delivered to your front door is coming soon

AUSTIN, Texas -- It soon will be easier to get Espolon or Maker's Mark delivered to your front door. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission just began accepting applications for permits enabling services like Favor and Instacart to bring alcohol to your home.In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation that widens the door for liquor delivery across the Lone Star State. Any third-party company seeking to launch the service can now obtain a so-called consumer delivery permit from TABC.Chris Porter, a TABC spokesman, tells CultureMap that the first permits should be issued during the third week of December - just in time for Christmas Day and New Year's Eve parties.To read more about this story, visit our partners at