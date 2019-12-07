Booze delivered to your front door is coming soon

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation that widens the door for liquor delivery across the Lone Star State. Any third-party company seeking to launch the service can now obtain a so-called consumer delivery permit from TABC.
Chris Porter, a TABC spokesman, tells CultureMap that the first permits should be issued during the third week of December - just in time for Christmas Day and New Year's Eve parties.
