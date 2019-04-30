Bill would allow Texans to buy wine and beer earlier on Sundays

The Texas House passed a bill that would allow stores to sell wine and beer starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Currently, Texas state law says that licensed retailers cannot sell wine or beer for off-premise consumption until noon on Sundays.
State Rep. Drew Springer created an amendment that would allow consumers to make their purchases beginning at 10 a.m.
Springer's amendment passed the House in a 99-40 vote on Thursday. It now goes to the Senate.
Springer also said his proposal won't affect liquor stores, which will still be prohibited from operating on Sundays.
