Bill would allow Texans to buy wine and beer earlier on Sundays

The Texas House passed a bill that would allow stores to sell wine and beer starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.Currently, Texas state law says that licensed retailers cannot sell wine or beer for off-premise consumption until noon on Sundays.State Rep. Drew Springer created an amendment that would allow consumers to make their purchases beginning at 10 a.m.Springer's amendment passed the House in a 99-40 vote on Thursday. It now goes to the Senate.Springer also said his proposal won't affect liquor stores, which will still be prohibited from operating on Sundays.