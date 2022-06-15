restaurants

Houston's Latin Restaurant Weeks returns with plenty of sabor across the city

By Eric Sandler
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's annual celebration of Latin-owned food businesses has returned. Latin Restaurant Weeks will take place from Friday, June 17 through June 30.

Now in its fourth year, Latin Restaurant Weeks shines a spotlight on Latin-owned chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, and bartenders and the broad range of Latin culinary traditions and techniques. More than 50 local restaurants, coffee shops, food trucks, and caterers will serve dishes and menus featuring their signature dishes at prices ranging from $3 to $45.

SEE RELATED: Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up 2022 dates and new prices

Co-founded by Karinn Andréa Luckett, the event serves as a marketing campaign for the participants, raising awareness and drawing attention to their offerings. Since beginning in Houston - a city where more than 43 percent of residents identify as Hispanic, according to the Census Bureau, Latin Restaurant Weeks has expanded to Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta.

