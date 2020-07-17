Houston Restaurant Weeks extends takeout, delivery options through September

"I am humbled and in awe of what has happened for restaurants here in Houston this past month," organizer Katie Stone said in a press release. "HRW came this year at a time that could not have been more crucial, and I am so inspired and so grateful to be able to continue my mother's cause of feeding families in Houston."
Stone is the daughter of HRW founder Cleverly Stone, who died in May from cancer complications.
READ MORE: Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up highly anticipated 2020 dining dates
According to the release, the decision came in response to the "positive economic impact" the fundraising event has had on restaurants hard hit by COVID-19.
HRW this year got started Aug. 1 and was originally slated to end Sept. 7.
This year, Houston Restaurant Weeks' motto "Dine Out and Do Good" is now "Take Out and Do Good." One dollar from each meal purchased will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. The donation amount is smaller than in past years, but it allows more establishments to participate and helps support workers in the hard-hit restaurant industry.
