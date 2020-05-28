Founder of Houston Restaurant Weeks Cleverley Stone passes away at 68

HOUSTON, Texas -- An influential figure in the world of Houston restaurants has died. Radio host and personality Cleverley Stone passed away Thursday following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 68.

Affectionately dubbed the "Diva of Dining," Stone is best known as the founder of Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long fundraiser that has raised over $16.6 million for the Houston Food Bank since 2003. With over 250 participating restaurants, it grew to become the single largest fundraiser for any food bank in America.

After a career in the retail industry that saw her move from New York to Houston, Stone became the editor of the wedding section for the Houston Post. When the paper folded, she began faxing a newsletter of dining news to subscribers.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodiefoodcancerhouston restaurant weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's family and teacher react to his death
Waterspout, funnel clouds caught on camera across SE Texas
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Strong storms continue southwest of Houston this evening
CLOSE CALL: TikTok dancer gets out of way of falling tree
Texas Gov. Abbott clears way for fans at outdoor pro sports
Man shoots and kills brother after night of drinking, police say
Show More
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Beloved Houston burger chain forced to close due to COVID-19
Here's how you can help a student get a laptop
Baby dolphin rescued in Louisiana brought back to Galveston
SciArt Exchange teaches thousands about space through art
More TOP STORIES News