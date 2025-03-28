Here's what's in store this Black Restaurant Week as it returns to Houston for the 10th year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Restaurant Week is back in the greater Houston area. It runs through Sunday, April 13, and this is the 10th year for the movement.

One of the managing partners, Falayn Ferrell, joined Eyewitness News to discuss what's in store for food lovers.

Dozens of restaurants will participate in the annual event.

Local favorites like Dandelion Cafe, Juliet, and Lucille's are among the restaurants participating this year.

The event helps market restaurant owners and the community - also guiding people to something they haven't tried before.

"The initiative has grown into a national movement that now spans 17 regions across the country, including Las Vegas, Toronto, Atlanta, LA, NYC, D.C., and more, and has generated a million-dollar impact on Black-owned businesses in the culinary industry," the organization said.

Ferrell says Houston's diversity makes the event even more special.

Black restaurants in the area offer opportunities to try Caribbean, African, Cajun, Southern food, and more. She also said the impact has allowed Black business owners to thrive.

For more information about Black Restaurant Week, please visit the organization's website.

