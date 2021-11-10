Bun B and Houston food trucks team up for Astroworld victims fundraiser

HOUSTON, Texas -- A group of top Houston food trucks are teaming up to raise money on behalf of the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Bun B Presents: Breaking Bread will take place at 8th Wonder Brewery on Sunday, November 14 from 1-8 pm (2202 Dallas St.).Led by the Eatsie Boys, the pioneering Houston food truck that shares ownership with 8th Wonder, the event includes several vendors who lost sales when the Astroworld festival was cancelled. Sunday's event will give them the opportunity to recoup lost revenue and raise funds that will be donated to verified GoFundMe drives that benefit people who were seriously injured or killed at the concert."This is about helping our friends and our community in any way we can," Eatsie Boys' founder and chef said Matt Marcus in a statement. "I've watched these food trucks grow from start-ups to some of the city's best. They were hit hard last weekend. Then of course, there are the victims and their families, going through unfathomable pain. In Houston, we do know how to lift one another up."To contribute, attendees simply buy food or beer from the participating vendors. The event is free to attend.