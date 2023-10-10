WATCH LIVE

Houston unpacks No. 7 rank in US for recent moves, says new report

ByAmber Heckler CultureMap logo
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 8:42PM
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is shifting as people move into the city and around it. A new population analysis by online loan marketplace LendingTree has named Houston the No. 7 metro for recent movers.

The study used population data from a 2021 U.S. Census Bureau survey to determine householders and renters who moved to their current home in 2019 or later. It reflects people moving around Houston as well as moving into it, so it's not just new residents being counted.

About 34% of combined homeowners and renters living in their current Houston homes moved here within the three-year scope of the study. For homeowners, that's about 19%, compared to about 58% of renters.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.

