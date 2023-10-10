Houston unpacks No. 7 rank in US for recent moves, says new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is shifting as people move into the city and around it. A new population analysis by online loan marketplace LendingTree has named Houston the No. 7 metro for recent movers.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The study used population data from a 2021 U.S. Census Bureau survey to determine householders and renters who moved to their current home in 2019 or later. It reflects people moving around Houston as well as moving into it, so it's not just new residents being counted.

About 34% of combined homeowners and renters living in their current Houston homes moved here within the three-year scope of the study. For homeowners, that's about 19%, compared to about 58% of renters.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.