LGBTQ Pride

Houston Pride organizers are cautious after arrested Patriot Front members are out on bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All 31 members of the Patriot Front who were arrested in Idaho are now out on bond, including Conroe resident Robert Whitted.

Records show that Whitted is a newlywed, having tied the knot at the Montgomery County Courthouse in October 2021. His online wedding registry is still active, and wedding photos show a young man posing with his new wife in wooded surroundings in Spring.

Nobody answered at the couple's Conroe apartment, though dogs could be heard barking. Family members reached by ABC-13 hung up when we identified ourselves

The Anti-Defamation League has tracked the Patriot Front for several years. Regional Director Mark Toubin says the organization fuels white supremacy and hate.

"Patriot Front has been the most prolific group in distributing white supremacist propaganda in this country, "said Toubin. "They are a group which is racist, antisemitic, and white supremacist. They believe our founding fathers bequeathed this country to them and only them."

The Patriot Front's apparent targeting of the Idaho Pride event has certainly raised concerns in Houston, which is set for its own massive downtown parade in less than two weeks.

"There are people out there that don't like us, and they're going to do whatever they have to do to make their point. I think we always have to be alert and aware," said Heather J Taylor, a spokesperson for Pride Houston 365.

The organization is working closely with the City of Houston to have a robust safety plan in place, and has not heard of specific threats.

