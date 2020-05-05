abduction

Chilling new video shows possible abduction in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chilling new video released by Houston police shows what may have been a woman being abducted in southwest Houston.

The video was taken on Sunday, May 3, in the 2400 block of North Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing a woman possibly being abducted between Greenbriar and Kirby Drive near the Boulevard Apartments.

In the video, which was published to the Houston Police Department's YouTube account on Monday, a woman is heard yelling for help. Witnesses told investigators the woman was taken in a newer-model silver or white sedan, possibly a Honda.

Officers responding to the scene on Sunday were unable to track the driver down. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving northbound on Kirby towards the Southwest Freeway.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
