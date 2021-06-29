deadly shooting

HPD releases sketches of men wanted for questioning in murder of father in Midtown

By
HPD releases sketches of men wanted in Midtown murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released detailed sketches of two men wanted for questioning in the murder of a man in Midtown in January.

Layvon Suell, 27, was gunned down on January 9. He was found lying in the street at 1100 McIlhenny Street. Police said he had just left a nightclub when he was shot.

Suell was a singer/songwriter and father of two daughters, Kailee and Layla.

READ MORE: Dad of 2 identified as victim killed in 1 of 5 Houston shootings in 1 night
Family and friends remember 27-year-old Layvon Suell who police say was one of the three victims shot and killed in Houston overnight.



"We just want justice and peace," said Jazzie Tyler, the mother of Kailee. "I just hope someone comes forward."

The first suspect is known as "Dope" or "Dope boy" and rides a mountain bike with 24 to 26-inch tires, said police. He is also known to sell crack cocaine in Midtown. He is originally from Houston's Third Ward and is believed to always carry a 9mm pistol.

According to police, the second suspect is known as "Dope Fiend" or "KB." He has a tattoo on his hairline. The two men hang out together, according to police.



"Even just looking at those sketches, it gives me chills. I want to know who it could be," said Tyler.

It has been a hard six months for Suell's family and friends. Monday night, his mother, Monique Fountain, said, "This has been a devastating loss. Still unbelievable and doesn't seem real," she wrote in a text to ABC13. "He was our light."

"The only thing that will give us some peace is justice. Please help us by turning in these killers. The sketches are so distinct, someone knows them. PLEASE TURN THEM IN," she continued.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to a charge or an arrest.

