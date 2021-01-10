deadly shooting

Dad of 2 identified as victim killed in 1 of 5 Houston shootings in 1 night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area faced an outbreak of violence within a space of over six hours overnight as five separate shooting incidents claimed the lives of three people.

One of those victims was identified by friends and family as an entertainer killed outside of Space nightclub in midtown.

Close friends of Suell said he was an up-and-coming entertainer that was just hitting his prime.

"He's so charismatic. So charming, so loving, so caring, so truthful, so pure," said long-time friend Elyse Washington.

Another deadly night of gun violence across Houston included the teen victim outside a nightclub early Saturday morning.



The Detroit-born entertainer made his way to Houston in 2011 for college. After graduating from Texas Southern University, he decided to make Houston his home and grow his music career.

Suell was also a father of two young girls.

"He was the greatest man, the greatest father," said Karis Lane.

According to Houston police, Suell had just left the nightclub when he was crossing the street and approached by a man in a hoodie.

Investigators say the person pulled a gun and shot Suell dead.

"This is not something that would happen to him. I'm telling you," said Washington.

Suell's loved ones called him both gentle and sweet.

