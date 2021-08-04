child shot

7-year-old shot in the eye in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl in southwest Houston.

The incident happened Tuesday at 3:25 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Bellfort.

Officials responded to a parking lot, where they found the girl had been struck in the eye with an unknown object.

The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment, where it was determined she had a gunshot wound to the eye. HPD was called to the hospital and met with the girl's family before returning to the original scene.

At this time, it's unclear what happened. Police said there is no known motive or suspects.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

