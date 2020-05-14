2-year-old inside stolen SUV found safe, HPD says

Our Westside officers and @TxDPSSoutheast helicopter are searching for a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4 with a 2-yr-old child inside. The vehicle was stolen outside a business at 13196 Bellaire Blvd at Synott Rd about 9:20 am. No other info at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 2-year-old has been found unharmed after police say the child was in an SUV stolen from a business.An initial tweet from police described the stolen vehicle as a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4. Officers say it was stolen around 9:20 a.m. from a business at 13196 Bellaire Blvd and Synott Road.Authorities say they have officers and Texas DPS's helicopter searching the area.During their search, police responded to a call in the 12100 block of Alief Clodine after a man reported he found the child.At this time, the suspect has not been found.