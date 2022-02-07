officer involved shooting

Houston police officers fatally shoot robbery suspect on north side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers shot a robbery suspect who they say opened fire on them during an arrest attempt Monday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., officers were trying to arrest a male robbery suspect in the 800 block of Oak West Drive. HPD officials say preliminary information from the scene is that the suspect began shooting at officers, who fired back. The man was hit, and Houston police later confirmed that he died. His identity has not been released.

According to police, the officers were not injured.



ABC13 news crews are headed to the scene of this developing story. Any additional details will be added to this post as we obtain them.
