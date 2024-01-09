Houston police officer involved in violent crash that flipped other car in W. Houston, video shows

Video from the scene shows damage to the back of the HPD patrol vehicle. The other vehicle involved ended up mangled, flipped on its side.

Video from the scene shows damage to the back of the HPD patrol vehicle. The other vehicle involved ended up mangled, flipped on its side.

Video from the scene shows damage to the back of the HPD patrol vehicle. The other vehicle involved ended up mangled, flipped on its side.

Video from the scene shows damage to the back of the HPD patrol vehicle. The other vehicle involved ended up mangled, flipped on its side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was involved in a violent crash in west Houston early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Westheimer Road near Wilcrest Drive.

Video from the scene shows damage to the back of the HPD patrol vehicle. The other vehicle involved ended up mangled, flipped on its side.

So far, it's unclear what led up to the crash or if any charges have been filed. It's also unclear if the officer or the other driver were injured.

ABC13 has reached out to the Houston Police Department for more information.