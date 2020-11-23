HPD officer hospitalized after crash with driver who ran red light, police say

Authorities say that around 1:20 a.m., a driver ran a red light and hit the officer's patrol car on Gray and Hamilton.
The driver ran off and remains on the run.
The officer was taken to the hospital.
Monday's crash marks the seventh involving first responders in one week. A crash has occurred nearly every day since last Tuesday.
Over the weekend, a SUV driver believed to have been impaired was taken into custody after slamming into a Houston Fire Department ambulance.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but were transported to the hospital as a precaution.
RELATED: Houston police cruiser slams into car en route to disturbance call