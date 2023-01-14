HPD Sgt. injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends vehicle responding to crash, police say

One police car was rear-ended on the way to another crash site. Meanwhile, another police vehicle crashed into a suspected drunk driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two crashes involving Houston Police Department vehicles and suspected drunk drivers happened on the city's north side Saturday morning, according to investigators.

At about 2 a.m., near I-45 and the 610 loop at Airline, police said there were a series of two crashes.

The first crash involved a car and an 18-wheeler. The big rig ended up off the road, and neither driver was hurt, according to police.

An HPD sergeant responding to that crash ended up rear-ended by a woman believed to be intoxicated. Officials said she was not injured.

Police said the sergeant was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is facing an intoxication assault charge since the officer was injured, according to police.

The second crash involving an HPD officer happened at about 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Patton Street.

The wreck closed down all northbound main lanes for a couple of hours.

According to HPD, this accident happened when another suspected drunk driver fell asleep at the wheel. Police said his car was in drive in the main lanes of I-45 but was not moving when it was hit from behind by an HPD SUV.

The officer and the other car's driver were not seriously injured.

The driver is facing a DWI charge, according to police.

HPD Sgt. David Rose responded to both of these crashes and has this message for people who choose to drink and drive.

"If you get into your vehicle, there is a very real risk. You're going to crash into somebody or cause an accident to happen because of your actions. So, it may not happen today. It may not happen the first time you do it, but sooner or later, it's going to catch up with you," Rose said.

