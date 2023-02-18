Burglary suspects cause $1.5K worth of damages to building in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a burglary suspect who is accused of damaging a building in southwest Houston, according to investigators.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said a building located in the 8700 block of Lugary Street was burglarized on Feb. 6 at about 5:53 a.m.

During the incident, two suspects forced entry into the building, causing about $1,500 worth of damage, according to police.

The suspects took off in an unknown direction of travel.

Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with a taller, thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a Houston Oilers hat, blue jeans with white shoes carrying a red bag.

The second suspect was caught on surveillance camera and is described as a medium-built Hispanic man in his mid-20s. Police say he is shorter than the first suspect. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black face mask, pants, and slide sandals.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.