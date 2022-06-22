Coronavirus

HPD Chief Troy Finner tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's top cop has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Chief Troy Finner shared on social media that he had tested positive for the virus in the afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests positive for COVID

"(Tuesday), I learned that I may have been at risk for the virus that causes COVID-19," he shared in a statement on Twitter. "(Wednesday) I learned I tested positive."

Although Finner tested positive, he said his symptoms are mild and he will be isolated at home and getting some rest. He is also urging anyone who was near him since Saturday to get tested as well.

