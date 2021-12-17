Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests positive for COVID

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.On Friday, Turner's office released a statement regarding his positive test result. The result comes after Turner said he was not feeling well and thought he was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection.Turner shared his condition is mild and will be isolating and getting some rest."This afternoon, I learned that I tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested before starting my daily schedule," Turner said. "Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend. My symptoms are mild, and I will spend the next several days isolating myself at home and getting some rest."