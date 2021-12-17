Coronavirus

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests positive for COVID

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests positive for COVID

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.

On Friday, Turner's office released a statement regarding his positive test result. The result comes after Turner said he was not feeling well and thought he was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection.

SEE ALSO: Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
Turner shared his condition is mild and will be isolating and getting some rest.

"This afternoon, I learned that I tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested before starting my daily schedule," Turner said. "Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend. My symptoms are mild, and I will spend the next several days isolating myself at home and getting some rest."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turnerhoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
NHL not going to Olympics amid COVID disruption
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News