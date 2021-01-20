Society

HPD chief welcomes cadet class with stern warning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke to the 249th HPD cadet class Tuesday morning.

In an impassioned speech, he reminded the cadets that amidst a nationwide discussion about defunding police agencies, they were one of five classes that had already been cut from the budget before the city leadership stepped in to restore the classes with CARES funding.

In his welcome, mainly guided by the discussion on social justice, Acevedo touched on the Capitol riot, the death of George Floyd and even Colin Kaepernick's stance on taking a knee.

Acevedo let the cadets know what would not be tolerated within the department, including discrimination, abuse and mediocrity. The chief says the department is committed to instilling the rule of law and relational policing.

The cadets will undergo 26 weeks of rigorous training before graduating.
