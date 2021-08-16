police chase

Driver crashes into house while running from police on Houston's south side

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver crashes into house while running from police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver running from police crashed into a house on Houston's south side overnight.

Video from the scene on Yellowstone and La Salette shows a SUV lodged into the house.

Police say there was a family inside at the time of the crash.

According to Houston police, officers tried to pull the driver of a SUV over around 1:20 a.m. Monday for running a red light.

The driver initially stopped, but as officers were approaching the vehicle, he sped off, police said.

During a short chase, the suspect lost control and crashed into a pole before hitting the house.

Fortunately, police say no one was hurt.

The chase suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he'll be charged with a traffic violation, felony evasion and possibly narcotics possession after lab testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice chasehouston police departmentcar chasecar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Man released from hospital sparks chase in stolen ambulance, HPD says
Police chase comes to end on Houston's east side
Wounded man stole Uber driver's SUV before chase, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News