Driver crashes into house while running from police on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver running from police crashed into a house on Houston's south side overnight.Video from the scene on Yellowstone and La Salette shows a SUV lodged into the house.Police say there was a family inside at the time of the crash.According to Houston police, officers tried to pull the driver of a SUV over around 1:20 a.m. Monday for running a red light.The driver initially stopped, but as officers were approaching the vehicle, he sped off, police said.During a short chase, the suspect lost control and crashed into a pole before hitting the house.Fortunately, police say no one was hurt.The chase suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he'll be charged with a traffic violation, felony evasion and possibly narcotics possession after lab testing.