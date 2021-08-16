Driver crashes into house while running from police on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver running from police crashed into a house on Houston's south side overnight.
Video from the scene on Yellowstone and La Salette shows a SUV lodged into the house.
Police say there was a family inside at the time of the crash.
According to Houston police, officers tried to pull the driver of a SUV over around 1:20 a.m. Monday for running a red light.
The driver initially stopped, but as officers were approaching the vehicle, he sped off, police said.
During a short chase, the suspect lost control and crashed into a pole before hitting the house.
Fortunately, police say no one was hurt.
The chase suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he'll be charged with a traffic violation, felony evasion and possibly narcotics possession after lab testing.
