Car hangs off I-45 overpass after chase ends in crash near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brief police chase overnight ended with a car hanging off an overpass near downtown Houston.Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies tried to stop a Jeep during a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the driver took off, according to investigators.As deputies chased the Jeep, the driver lost control and took a turn too wide, driving off the overpass on I-45 northbound at W. Dallas Street, according to deputies.Video from the scene showed the Jeep hanging off the overpass, pointing at the I-45 mainlanes below. The Jeep was secure where it landed on the overpass embankment.According to Precinct 1, a man and a woman were both taken into custody following the chase.Officials shut down one lane of I-45 as a tow truck driver worked to remove the Jeep.