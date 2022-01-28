police officer shot

ABC13 exclusive video shows chase suspect crash near downtown and injure 3 officers in shootout

ABC13 obtains HPD scanner traffic of chase that led to shootout

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 obtained exclusive surveillance video capturing the moment a chase suspect crashed near downtown Houston and injured three officers in a shootout. We also want to provide the conversations from HPD scanner traffic in midst of the chase that started in northeast Houston.

It all started when officers received a disturbance call at 2:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tralle Street when a chase ensued, according to HPD.

"We're now heading westbound on McGowen. He just ran another red light," a 911 dispatcher can be heard saying in radio transmissions.

"It looks like a family disturbance where somebody took off and tried to flee," said a 911 dispatcher.

The Nest video above shows when the suspect, identified as Roland Caballero, crashed a dark grey Charger on McGowen where gunshots were exchanged. In the video, you can hear multiple rounds of bullets going off extremely fast.

"We have two that were transported off McGowen. Do we have a third on Hutchins? We have our third ambulance arriving," an officer can be heard saying in radio transmissions.

ABC13's Ted Oberg analyzed the shooting and the possible weapon used in the incident. We learned from HPD that the pistol Caballero used may have had a small switch added. Because of this, it turned his ordinary Glock handgun, which fires one bullet every time the trigger is pulled, into a machine gun.

According to evidence recovered from investigators, more than 80 shots were fired.



"One shot in the arm, one shot in the foot," police radio transmissions say.

ABC13 also learned the third officer was shot in the leg.

Officers returned fire but it was unclear if the suspect was hit.

"You might not get any information on that vehicle because he just carjacked that vehicle," an officer can be heard saying in scanner traffic.

According to police, after Caballero fired multiple rounds at officers, he ditched the Charger, carjacked a white Mercedes and fled the scene.

"It looks like we're looking for a white Mercedes that went northbound on Hutchins," an officer said in radio transmissions.

Police said officers followed the suspect to a home in the 1800 block of Lockwood.

Our Courtney Carpenter was at the scene of the home where she said officers were telling Caballero, "Nobody wants to hurt you."

Caballero reportedly fired at officers a second time, but no one was injured. Sources told ABC13 that Caballero was shot when officers fired back, but HPD Chief Troy Finner would not confirm it during a briefing Thursday evening.
