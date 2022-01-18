Safe Outdoors Dog Act: Groundbreaking new animal law means no more dogs on chains in Texas

RELATED: Texas law says it's illegal to leave your pet outside during severe weather
Called the Safe Outdoors Dog Act, it lays down basic safeguards for outdoor dogs, as follows:
- Defines "adequate shelter" to protect dogs from extreme temperatures, inclement weather, and standing water. Previously, there was no definition for shelter, and dogs that were tethered could (and did) die from exposure.
- Requires access to drinkable water. Before the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, state law did not include this vital requirement.
- Requires safe restraints. The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act bans the use of chains. Other tethering options such as cable tie-outs can be used, as long as they are correctly attached to a collar or harness.
RELATED: New Texas laws for 2022: Preventing animal neglect, exemptions for veterans and more
Unfortunately, the Safe Outdoors Dog Act does not prevent owners from tethering dogs or from keeping them outdoors. But it does define base-level requirements to ensure the dog gets adequate shelter and water, and limits the types of restraints allowed to be used.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.