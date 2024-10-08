BARC to host free community Halloween festival at Houston animal shelter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions will host a Halloween-themed festival this month, featuring spooky treats and free pet adoptions.

The shelter's inaugural "BARC-O-Ween" is happening on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission for all.

In addition to meeting adoptable pets, you can also enjoy a Trunk or Treat, pumpkin patch, face painting, fall photo opportunities and a variety of vendors.

Saint Arnold's Brewing Company will also be on hand, providing beverages for adults and kids.

Deputy director Cory Stottlemyer told ABC13 that impacts from increased stray animal calls and recent disasters, including Hurricane Beryl, has filled the shelter with cats and dogs in need of forever homes.

"Come Sunday, we fill almost every single kennel up," Stottlemyer said. "So, if you're looking to add a new family member, this is the time to jump on board."

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

"Nothing too scary," Stottlemyer added. "Family-friendly, nothing that's going to startle any of our pets."

Waived adoption fees for this event are made possible through a grant from Petco Love.

BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions is located at 3300 Carr St., in Houston.

