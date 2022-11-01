Grammy-winning soprano Angel Blue discusses Houston opera debut in 'La Traviata'

Angel Blue joined ABC13 to talk about her debut with the Houston Grand Opera as Violetta in "La Traviata."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grammy-winning soprano, Angel Blue, is in the midst of her Houston Grand Opera debut as the doomed heroine "Violetta" in Verdi's "La Traviata" at the Wortham Center.

"La Traviata" is among the most popular performed operas in the world, but Blue's emergence as an international star in the role of "Violetta" has infused productions like the one happening in Houston with new life.

In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Blue talked about her debut in the Bayou City.

"I love Houston. I love its people, and have just really enjoyed my time being in Texas, and my time here (with the Houston Grand Opera) very much," Blue said.

She discussed why "La Traviata" resonates so much with audiences, and with her.

"One of the important things about "La Traviata" is that it has music everyone recognizes, even if you don't know you do. But the story is a universal story," Blue told "But I relate to Violetta. She's trying to be the best person she can be through all of these awful things. Opera is very dramatic, and if you think about it life is very dramatic. That's something we all relate to."

"La Traviata" is playing through Nov. 6, at the Wortham Center.

Visit the Houston Grand Opera website for more information and tickets.

