New musical 'The Secret of My Success' debuts at Hobby Center

After 20 years, Theatre Under the Stars added a brand-new musical at the Hobby Center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The new smash-hit, "The Secret of My Success," is playing now at the Hobby Center as part of Theatre Under the Stars' (TUTS) 2022-23 season, and it is one of the most ambitious productions the company has ever put on.

Based on the Universal Pictures film starring Michael J. Fox, "Secret" is a wild and rollicking look at redefining what success means to you when the world around you changes, corporate culture, ambition and making your own way in life.

According to TUTS communication manager, Lisa Holmes, it's the first brand-new musical TUTS has put on stage on this scale in 20 years.

The new production is in partnership with Universal Theatrical Group, the production company behind the mega-hit "Wicked". It stars Ben Fankhauser in the lead role as Brantley Foster.

Fankhauser, who also stars in the Disney+ musical series "Newsies", spoke to ABC13 about what it's like to be a part of a new hit and the experience of putting on "Secret" in Houston.

"Doing a new musical is really exciting. It takes years and hundreds of people to put on a show like this that you hope to go to Broadway. It's really exciting that we're beginning our journey here in Houston. We couldn't ask for a better city to be in for brand new show," Fankhauser said.

