Oilers great Warren Moon to be inducted Houston Sports Hall of Fame's 2024 class

HOUSTON, Texas -- Warren Moon's name could arguably be the first to come to mind when fans remember past Oilers wearing the Columbia blue and red.

The quarterbacking great's deep ties to a memorable era in Houston pro football are about to be rewarded when he will be inducted into the city's Sports Hall of Fame this coming January.

The hall announced Moon as the third and final inductee in its 2024 class, joining Astros legend Lance Berkman and WNBA great Cynthia Cooper.

"The caliber of athletes that have come out of this city...I don't think there are too many cities that can compare," Moon said after learning of the news last week. "For me to be involved and for me to be a part of this team, it's just an outstanding honor for me."

In announcing Moon's induction, the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority Foundation credit his talent, determination, and resilience.

"Warren Moon's induction into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame is long overdue," Daniel Gotera, the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority's senior director of communications, said. "As the leader of the Run & Shoot Oilers, Moon solidified himself as a sports icon in Houston and will forever be remembered as one of the best to play the game in this city."

Moon was an Oiler from 1984 to 1993, earning the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award in 1990 after passing for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The nine-time Pro Bowler left the Oilers as the franchise leader in passing touchdowns, yards, attempts and completions, which all records still stand today.

Moon, who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in its 2006 class, went on to play 17 NFL seasons, with additional stops in Minnesota, Kansas City, and Seattle.

