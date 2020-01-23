Sports

Earl Campbell tells story behind the No. 34

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The most iconic number in Houston sports is the number 34 which has been worn by legends Earl Campbell, Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon. The trio will be together this weekend signing at the Pasadena Fairgrounds for a Fiterman Sports show.

When Campbell got to the NFL, many people believed he would wear the number 20, which was the number he wore at the University of Texas.

That was not the case because someone already wore that number with the Oilers. "Bum Phillips says, 'How about that number 20?' I said, 'That's that guy's number,'" says Campbell. "He reached into this basket, and says 'How about that number?' and that was number 34."

Campbell's current focus is helping local foster kids find beds to sleep on, with the help of Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

"I was telling him that I was going to be in town with Nolan and Hakeem for this autograph show. I asked if I could have 30 minutes of his time to talk about these kids. They met with him and he is now involved in giving us mattresses for the kids to sleep on."

The Fiterman Show will be held on Jan. 24-26 at the Pasadena Fairgrounds, located at 7902 Fairmont Pkwy. The three 34s will be there on Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available on the Pasadena Fairgrounds website.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonpasadena
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News