Houston officer charged with DWI and evading arrest

A Houston police officer was relieved of duty after his arrest on DWI and evading arrest charges on Sunday.The police department confirmed Claude Jackson's arrest.According to HPD, Jackson has been with the department for less than a year. He was assigned to Southwest patrol.Official details of his arrest were not immediately disclosed. Jackson is due in court on Tuesday.Jackson's arrest marks the seventh time that a Houston area law enforcement officer was arrested since August.