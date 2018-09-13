For the sixth time in the last three weeks, a law enforcement officer was arrested for DWI with a child in their vehicle.This time it was a Houston Police officer and it happened at his child's school.Sources tell Eyewitness News that HPD officer Artie Weathers showed up at Ault Elementary School in Cypress on Wednesday and was visibly intoxicated.School officials called Cy-Fair ISD police, who took Weathers into custody.The officer was charged with DWI.He bonded out of jail, but when we went by Weathers' home, he did not come to the door.