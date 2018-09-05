A sergeant with the Pearland Police Department resigned as he came under investigation for invasive visual recording.On August 22, Pearland police were notified that John Matherne was accused of committing an act of invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony.Matherne, 52, had been employed with the city since 1996. He most recently served as a Sergeant in Patrol.Following an investigation, Matherne was arrested on Sept. 5. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Brazoria County Jail. His bond has been set at $3,000.The incident remains under investigation.