Former Pearland police sergeant accused of invasive visual recording

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said Jon Matherne is charged with invasive visual recording.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A sergeant with the Pearland Police Department resigned as he came under investigation for invasive visual recording.

On August 22, Pearland police were notified that John Matherne was accused of committing an act of invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony.

Matherne, 52, had been employed with the city since 1996. He most recently served as a Sergeant in Patrol.

Following an investigation, Matherne was arrested on Sept. 5. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Brazoria County Jail. His bond has been set at $3,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

Nick Natario will have the latest on the allegations on ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
improper photographypolicePearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
GoFundMe working to get $400,000 to homeless man
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
Prairie View A&M student found shot to death inside truck
Show More
NEW COOG: UH president to adopt stray dog spotted on campus
Toyota recalls more than 1 million vehicles for fire hazard
2 priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
Colin Kaepernick: From NFL QB to social justice advocate
Kaepernick billboard hangs high above Nike store in California
More News