OFFICER ARRESTED

Gena Loren Rodriguez, former HPD officer, arrested twice over three-week period by Pasadena police

HPD officers twice arrested relieved of duty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston police who was arrested twice over a three-week period has been relieved of duty with the department.

Gena Loren Rodriguez was booked by the Pasadena Police Department on both occasions.

According to documents, the 33-year-old was first arrested on July 29 on a charge of interference with public duties. Rodriguez is accused of refusing to exit a vehicle before kicking an officer during a traffic stop.

The second arrest came on Aug. 16 for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Both arrests were for misdemeanor charges.

Houston police confirmed to Eyewitness News that she has since been relieved of her duties.
