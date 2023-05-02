2 METRO buses with passengers onboard involved in crash near Memorial City Mall, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working a scene near Memorial City Mall and Memorial Hermann Hospital, where two METRO buses collided.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Gessner Road.

It's unclear how many people were on the buses or the extent of the injuries. Video from SkyEye shows multiple people on a street curb and someone on an ambulance stretcher.

Video also shows one of the buses with a broken windshield.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details and will update this story as information becomes available.

