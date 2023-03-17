17-year-old charged with 2022 murder of transgender woman Marisela Castro

Marisela Castro was found shot in the middle of Centerwood Street in the North Shore neighborhood in 2022. One suspect has been arrested, but another one remains at large.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is facing a capital murder charge in the shooting death of a transgender woman eight months ago.

Marisela Castro was found shot in the middle of Centerwood Street in the North Shore neighborhood at about 2 a.m. on July 29.

Houston police detectives do not believe the teen, who was 16 at the time of the murder, pulled the trigger. Because he is charged in juvenile court, little to no information is provided about the suspect.

HPD was able to obtain surveillance video at the time of the shooting that gave them a clearer picture of what happened.

Officers said Castro and two others were inside her car. As they drove down Centerwood Street, the car stopped. Castro and another person got out, according to police.

A single shot was fired toward the transgender woman, who was hit in the back.

The person returned to Castro's car, and the two people drove away. Police found her car abandoned at a nearby jogging trail.

While police said they do not believe the suspect in custody fired the shot, they did not specify if he exited the car with Castro or stayed inside.

The other suspect remains at large. HPD only described him as an "unidentified, wanted suspect."

"Sadly, that is life sometimes," Castro's brother said. "The person who commits these crimes is out in the streets. Sometimes they are never caught, but God will take care of that."

ABC13 broke the news of the arrest to Castro's brother, who lives out of state. He asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

He said Castro lived with him before she moved to Houston.

"I pray to God that (Marisela) is in a good place now," her brother said. "I hope God has forgiven (Marisela's) sins and (Marisela) is at peace now."

