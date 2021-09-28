Golf club used to kill man whose body was found in southwest Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man whose body was found Monday at a southwest Houston park may have been beaten to death with a golf club, according to investigators.Court documents state 53-year-old Patrick Wayne McCarthy has been charged with murder in the death of Anthony Wayne Jackson, but a motive in the killing or how the men are connected to each other was not mentioned.Houston police told ABC13 their homicide detectives were informed of a man down at Almeda Plaza Park, just off FM-521, at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.In the immediate aftermath of the killing, police said two persons of interest were detained for questioning, and investigators were looking at an eyewitness' cell phone video that may help them.According to McCarthy's charging documents, he had been twice convicted in Harris County: once for burglary in 1988, and for felony escape related to the burglary count.McCarthy is due to face a judge in Harris County Probable Cause Court on Tuesday afternoon.