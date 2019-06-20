Houston mom vanished after dropping child off with babysitter one year ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One year later, and a Houston mother is still missing.
Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez was last seen on June 21, 2018 when she dropped her daughter off with the babysitter and went to work in her silver truck.
The single mother was a paralegal working at the Milledge Law Firm, but on June 21 she never arrived to work. Her co-workers said it was unusual and out of character.
Investigators say her co-workers also said that they started receiving strange text messages from Jimenez-Rodriguez saying that she would be late.
Her co-workers questioned the legitimacy of the text messages because they didn't sound like they were coming from Jimenez-Rodriguez.
Later that evening, police discovered Jimenez-Rodriguez's vehicle parked a few streets away from her east Houston home.
After a month of investigating, Houston police turned the case into an homicide investigation.
A year later, her family is still searching for answers and praying someone comes forward.
The family will hold a vigil on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 6919 Texarkana St.
