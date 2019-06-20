Houston mom vanished after dropping child off with babysitter one year ago

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One year later, and a Houston mother is still missing.

Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez was last seen on June 21, 2018 when she dropped her daughter off with the babysitter and went to work in her silver truck.

RELATED: Missing Houston mom last seen dropping child off with babysitter

The single mother was a paralegal working at the Milledge Law Firm, but on June 21 she never arrived to work. Her co-workers said it was unusual and out of character.

Investigators say her co-workers also said that they started receiving strange text messages from Jimenez-Rodriguez saying that she would be late.

Her co-workers questioned the legitimacy of the text messages because they didn't sound like they were coming from Jimenez-Rodriguez.

Later that evening, police discovered Jimenez-Rodriguez's vehicle parked a few streets away from her east Houston home.

After a month of investigating, Houston police turned the case into an homicide investigation.

SEE MORE: Case of missing Houston mom turns into homicide investigation

A year later, her family is still searching for answers and praying someone comes forward.

The family will hold a vigil on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 6919 Texarkana St.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News